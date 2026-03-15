Elections across all four states and one UT must be free of violence or inducement; EC will take strong action against any violation: CEC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:36 IST
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- India
Elections across all four states and one UT must be free of violence or inducement; EC will take strong action against any violation: CEC.
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