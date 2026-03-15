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Upcoming Bypolls Announced Across Four Indian States

Bye-elections in eight Indian constituencies will occur in April 2023 due to the death of sitting MLAs. Elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are set for April 9, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will vote on April 23, with vote counting on May 4, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:34 IST
Upcoming Bypolls Announced Across Four Indian States
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The Chief Election Commissioner, Gynaesh Kumar, announced the schedule for by-elections in eight Indian constituencies due to the death of sitting members. These will take place on April 9 and April 23.

Polling in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura is set for April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra will hold elections on April 23.

The vote counting for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4. These bypolls cover Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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