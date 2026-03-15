Upcoming Bypolls Announced Across Four Indian States

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gynaesh Kumar, announced the schedule for by-elections in eight Indian constituencies due to the death of sitting members. These will take place on April 9 and April 23.

Polling in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura is set for April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat and Maharashtra will hold elections on April 23.

The vote counting for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4. These bypolls cover Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)