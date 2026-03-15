Polling Dates Unveiled: Electoral Showdown in Key States
The Election Commission is set to reveal the polling dates for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. A press conference has been scheduled for Sunday at 4 pm. These elections are crucial as the legislative assemblies' terms are ending between May and June.
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The Election Commission is poised to unveil the polling dates for crucial assembly elections this Sunday evening. The states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union territory of Puducherry are preparing for pivotal electoral battles as current legislative terms draw to a close.
Scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday, the press conference will set the stage for election campaigns in these politically significant regions. With the terms of respective legislative assemblies reaching conclusion dates in May and June, political parties are gearing up for a significant electoral showdown.
The announcement follows the publication of final electoral rolls for these regions as part of the Special Intensive Revision. This prepares the electoral stage for voters in four states and Puducherry, marking an essential phase in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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