We consulted diplomatic channels, including our partners in US and countries in the region over the past few days: Israeli envoy Azar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
We consulted diplomatic channels, including our partners in US and countries in the region over the past few days: Israeli envoy Azar.
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