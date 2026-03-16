Former Union minister V Muraleedharan to contest from Kazhakoottam, P C George from Poonjar, according to BJP list for Kerala polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister V Muraleedharan to contest from Kazhakoottam, P C George from Poonjar, according to BJP list for Kerala polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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