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Political Tensions Rise with INDI Alliance's Alleged Vote Bank Politics

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao criticizes the INDI Alliance for allegedly using the Muslim community as a vote bank while undermining India's cultural and religious values. Criticisms arise after remarks by Congress and DMK leaders. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reaffirms ties with Muslims, emphasizing historical bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:48 IST
Political Tensions Rise with INDI Alliance's Alleged Vote Bank Politics
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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N Ramchander Rao, the BJP president for Telangana, launched a scathing attack on the INDI Alliance on Sunday, accusing it of leveraging the Muslim community as a mere vote bank while undermining Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture. Rao's criticism followed comments from Congress leader Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which he argued reflect a broader disrespect for India's majority religion. He urged Muslims to recognize their potential exploitation and stated that their genuine development lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive policies.

Rao's comments came in response to remarks made by Reddy during a speech at a Jubilee Hills bypoll, where the latter equated Congress with Muslims. Similarly, Stalin, representing the INDI alliance, reaffirmed DMK's support for Muslims. Rao contended that these instances illustrate the alliance's disrespect for Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture, using religious affiliations primarily for electoral gains.

Concurrently, Chief Minister Stalin participated in an Iftar celebration in Chennai, organized by the DMK Minorities Wing. He extended Ramadan greetings and emphasized the enduring relationship between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Muslim community, established during the party's inception by CN Annadurai. Stalin assured that the ties remain unbreakable, showcasing a juxtaposition of political narratives concerning communal alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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