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Board exams' evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols; disciplinary action to be taken against defaulters: CBSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST
Board exams' evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols; disciplinary action to be taken against defaulters: CBSE.
  • Country:
  • India

Board exams' evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols; disciplinary action to be taken against defaulters: CBSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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