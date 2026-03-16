Board exams' evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols; disciplinary action to be taken against defaulters: CBSE.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Board exams' evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols; disciplinary action to be taken against defaulters: CBSE.
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