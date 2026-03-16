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Strengthening Ties: India and EU Forge New Horizons

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Brussels to meet EU counterparts, focusing on Ukraine, West Asia, and deepening India-EU relations. It marks the first high-level visit following their Free Trade Agreement. Discussions included trade, mobility, and defence, with emphasis on energy security amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:19 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and EU Forge New Horizons
Jaishankar
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  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant dialogues with European Union leaders in Brussels, addressing global issues and strengthening the India-EU partnership. The meeting comes after the landmark Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year.

Jaishankar's visit, upon invitation by EU Foreign and Security Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, revolved around enhancing trade, mobility, and defence ties. His individual discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and officials from Germany, Greece, and Belgium further cemented these relations.

Amidst rising global tensions, particularly in West Asia and Ukraine, the summit tackled energy security challenges and global trade impacts. As an emerging multipolar world unfolds, India and the EU are poised to navigate new diplomatic and economic pathways together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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