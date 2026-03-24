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Tragic Russian Drone Strike on Ukrainian Train

A Russian drone attack targeted an electric train in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a 61-year-old passenger. The incident occurred when a Russian first-person-view drone struck the train carriage at a station in the village of Slatyne. Local prosecutors have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:52 IST
Tragic Russian Drone Strike on Ukrainian Train
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on an electric train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region tragically led to the death of a 61-year-old passenger, according to local prosecutors' reports on Tuesday.

The attack involved a Russian first-person-view drone striking a carriage of the train, which was stationed in the village of Slatyne at the time of the incident, stated the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office on Telegram.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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