Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Lok Sabha
- transgender
- rights
- Bill
- amendment
- protection
- equality
- India
- law
- community
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