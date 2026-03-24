Ensuring that Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for whole world: PM Modi after talks with President Trump.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Ensuring that Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for whole world: PM Modi after talks with President Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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