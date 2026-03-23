Global Markets Rattle Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Surge

Asian markets witnessed a significant drop on Monday, coinciding with soaring U.S. bond yields reaching eight-month highs, as geopolitical friction between the United States and Iran intensified, further exacerbated by ongoing hostilities involving Israel.

The geopolitical crisis, including threats from Iran to its Gulf neighbors and challenges over the Strait of Hormuz, has weighed heavily on the financial landscape. Tokyo's Nikkei fell sharply, while oil prices have fluctuated but remained high overall, prompting fears of prolonged economic instability.

Mounting energy prices have spurred inflationary pressures, leading to adjustments in monetary policy expectations and affecting both consumer demand and corporate profitability. The ongoing situation has bolstered the U.S. dollar's position as a stable reserve amidst increasing fiscal strains worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)