We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability: PM Modi after phone conversation with President Trump.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability: PM Modi after phone conversation with President Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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