Pakistan's prime minister says his country is ready to 'facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks' to end the Iran war, reports AP.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:06 IST
Pakistan's prime minister says his country is ready to 'facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks' to end the Iran war, reports AP.
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