Govt has exempted 17 critical life-savings drugs from basic customs duty to help common man: FM while replying to debate on Finance Bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt has exempted 17 critical life-savings drugs from basic customs duty to help common man: FM while replying to debate on Finance Bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AI Healthcare Collaboration Bridges Payer-Provider Divide
IKS Health and Certilytics Pioneer AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution
Uttar Pradesh: Medical Professionals Called to Transform Healthcare into Social Movement
Haryana Cabinet Revamps Affordable Housing Rates: A Boost for Group Housing Projects
Delhi's Ambitious Health Budget: Enhancing Accessible Healthcare for All