SC raps Haryana Police and its child welfare committee for insensitive handling of three-year-old's rape case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:54 IST
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SC raps Haryana Police and its child welfare committee for insensitive handling of three-year-old's rape case.
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