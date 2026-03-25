Supreme Court Slams Police, Orders SIT Probe in Gurugram Child Rape Case

The Supreme Court has reprimanded Haryana Police and the Child Welfare Committee for their "shameful," "reckless," and "insensitive" handling of a shocking rape case involving a three-year-old in Gurugram. In response to the mishandled investigation, the apex court has constituted a special team of women IPS officers to ensure a comprehensive and fair probe into the crime.

The top court also directed that the case be assigned to a special POCSO court, presided over by a woman judge, underscoring the need for sensitivity and justice. Criticizing the police and investigative agencies for shielding suspects and undermining the victim's account, the court expressed deep dissatisfaction over the State's failure to appropriately address the disturbing allegations.

Acknowledging the lapses, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) now composed of senior female officers has been tasked with reinvestigating the case impartially. The court has also instructed the Child Welfare Committee members to provide explanations for their insufficient report and poor response. Show cause notices are to be issued to officials found negligent or unsuited for the case's requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)