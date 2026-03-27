Self-Styled Godman Accused in Shocking Rape Case
A self-styled godman from Maharashtra's Palghar district is accused of raping a 35-year-old woman from Pune by claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The woman reported the case after gaining courage from another recent incident involving a godman. Police have filed a ‘Zero FIR’ transferring the investigation.
- Country:
- India
A case has been filed against a self-styled godman from Maharashtra's Palghar district for the alleged rape of a 35-year-old Pune-based woman. The accused, Hrishikesh Vaidya, is reported to have claimed he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva to deceive the woman.
According to the police, the woman met Vaidya on Facebook in 2023 and agreed to meet him in Pune. It is alleged that Vaidya used his supposed divine identity as part of a strategy to exploit the woman, taking her to a lodge where he administered a numbing agent before assaulting her.
The complainant's courage to report came after a recent arrest of another godman in Nashik, which encouraged her to come forward. The Manikpur police registered a 'Zero FIR', handing the case to the Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation. The accused denies the allegations on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- godman
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- Maharashtra
- Lord Shiva
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- Palghar
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