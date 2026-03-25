Govt told parties that there is no need for panic; enough stock of crude, gas and more on way: Sources after all-party meet on West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt told parties that there is no need for panic; enough stock of crude, gas and more on way: Sources after all-party meet on West Asia.
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