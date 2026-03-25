Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition order rejected by UK court: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition order rejected by UK court: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Digital Renaissance: Empowering Indian Folk Artists
Celebrating a Legacy: India’s Oldest Journalist Turns 99
Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Defence Co-Development
Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era in Chhattisgarh's Sporting Landscape
International Film Festival Delhi 2026: A New Dawn for Indian Cinema