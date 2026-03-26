Why is govt in 'great hurry' to amend women's quota law; we are busy with poll campaign: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:57 IST
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Why is govt in 'great hurry' to amend women's quota law; we are busy with poll campaign: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Kiren Rijiju.
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