PM Modi's meeting with CMs on West Asia conflict will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India': Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi's meeting with CMs on West Asia conflict will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India': Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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