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Balendra Shah 'Balen' takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST
Balendra Shah 'Balen' takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal.

Balendra Shah 'Balen' takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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