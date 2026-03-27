Balendra Shah 'Balen' takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal.
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:24 IST
Balendra Shah 'Balen' takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal.
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