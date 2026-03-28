India depends on crude oil, gas from conflict-affected region, govt taking steps to ensure burden does't fall on families, farmers: PM Modi.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:01 IST
India depends on crude oil, gas from conflict-affected region, govt taking steps to ensure burden does't fall on families, farmers: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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