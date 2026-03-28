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Noida, which was once ignored by the then leaders, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of self-reliant India: PM Modi.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:13 IST
Noida, which was once ignored by the then leaders, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of self-reliant India: PM Modi.

Noida, which was once ignored by the then leaders, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of self-reliant India: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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