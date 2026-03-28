Noida, which was once ignored by the then leaders, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of self-reliant India: PM Modi.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:13 IST
Noida, which was once ignored by the then leaders, is now ready to welcome the world, reflecting the spirit of self-reliant India: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EIB Backs €40M Green-Digital Transformation of Spain’s Retail Giant EROSKI
Unveiling Jewar's Transformational Gateway: A New Dawn at Noida International Airport
Theatrical Transformation: Arunachal Pradesh's Anti-Ragging Initiative Takes Center Stage
LTM Recognized as Leader in Oracle Ecosystem: AI-Driven Transformations Lead the Way
Andhra Pradesh's Electric Transformation: Maximizing the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme