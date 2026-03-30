IBC amendment Bill provides for mandatory admission of insolvency application within 14 days once the company's default is established: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:01 IST
IBC amendment Bill provides for mandatory admission of insolvency application within 14 days once the company's default is established: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IBC
- insolvency
- bankruptcy
- finance
- economy
- amendment
- quicker decisions
- defaults
- government
- law
ALSO READ
A total of 12 amendments are being proposed in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in LS.
FM says proposed amendments to IBC provide enabling provisions for group, cross border insolvency processes: FM.
Turning Trash into Treasure: RGIPT Leads the Way in Circular Economy
Controversy Brews in Kerala Over Proposed FCRA Amendments
Indian Economy Faces Mounting External Pressures Amid Global Volatility