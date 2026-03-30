Vijay Steps into Politics: A New Chapter in Perambur

In a significant political move, actor-turned-politician Vijay has submitted his nomination to contest in the Perambur Assembly constituency elections. This step marks his inaugural venture into politics.

Vijay, who also leads the TVK party, has chosen Perambur in north Chennai due to its substantial working-class demographic.

The upcoming elections will serve as Vijay's first test in the political arena, as he seeks to engage with the constituency's diverse voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)