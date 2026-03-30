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Vijay Steps into Politics: A New Chapter in Perambur

Actor-politician Vijay, leading the TVK, officially entered the political fray by filing his nomination for the Perambur Assembly constituency. This marks his first attempt in politics, selecting the working-class dominated area of north Chennai for his debut in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:00 IST
Vijay Steps into Politics: A New Chapter in Perambur
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, actor-turned-politician Vijay has submitted his nomination to contest in the Perambur Assembly constituency elections. This step marks his inaugural venture into politics.

Vijay, who also leads the TVK party, has chosen Perambur in north Chennai due to its substantial working-class demographic.

The upcoming elections will serve as Vijay's first test in the political arena, as he seeks to engage with the constituency's diverse voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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