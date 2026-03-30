Vijay Steps into Politics: A New Chapter in Perambur
Actor-politician Vijay, leading the TVK, officially entered the political fray by filing his nomination for the Perambur Assembly constituency. This marks his first attempt in politics, selecting the working-class dominated area of north Chennai for his debut in the upcoming assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, actor-turned-politician Vijay has submitted his nomination to contest in the Perambur Assembly constituency elections. This step marks his inaugural venture into politics.
Vijay, who also leads the TVK party, has chosen Perambur in north Chennai due to its substantial working-class demographic.
The upcoming elections will serve as Vijay's first test in the political arena, as he seeks to engage with the constituency's diverse voter base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- Perambur
- nomination
- TVK
- elections
- politics
- Chennai
- actor
- politician
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
Assembly polls: TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay files nomination to contest polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai.
K Muraleedharan Criticizes BJP's Irrelevance in Kerala Politics
Strategic Shuffle: Ensuring Fair Play in West Bengal Elections
Major Shakeup in West Bengal Policing Ahead of Elections