Need to remind first time voters of previous Cong rules in Assam; even smallest mistake can push state back :PM to BJP booth workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Need to remind first time voters of previous Cong rules in Assam; even smallest mistake can push state back :PM to BJP booth workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- voters
- BJP
- Congress
- Prime Minister
- elections
- governance
- progress
- development
- booth workers
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