There are schemes to benefit all; but you won't allow implementation as it will disturb your ideology's illicit rule: Shah to Oppn on Naxalism.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
There are schemes to benefit all; but you won't allow implementation as it will disturb your ideology's illicit rule: Shah to Oppn on Naxalism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Naxalism
- opposition
- schemes
- ideology
- political
- rules
- implementation
- benefit
- debate
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