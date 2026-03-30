Naxalism did not spread due to poverty; left-wing extremism ensured the entire area remained poor for years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Naxalism did not spread due to poverty; left-wing extremism ensured the entire area remained poor for years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalism
- Amit Shah
- poverty
- extremism
- Lok Sabha
- left-wing
- India
- economy
- socio-economic
- government