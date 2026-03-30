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Naxalism did not spread due to poverty; left-wing extremism ensured the entire area remained poor for years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:46 IST
Naxalism did not spread due to poverty; left-wing extremism ensured the entire area remained poor for years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
  • Country:
  • India

Naxalism did not spread due to poverty; left-wing extremism ensured the entire area remained poor for years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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