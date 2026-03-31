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Kerala CM Challenges FCRA Amendment Impact

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the FCRA amendment, highlighting its impact on minority communities and creating societal insecurity. He urged Prime Minister Modi's intervention to withdraw the amendment and questioned Congress's stance on the issue. Vijayan emphasized the need for government action to address public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:54 IST
Kerala CM Challenges FCRA Amendment Impact
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong criticism against the central government's amendment of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), labeling it a move that has sown insecurity among minority communities.

During a press conference, Vijayan expressed his concerns following a letter he dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the withdrawal of the FCRA amendment provisions. The Chief Minister stressed that the union government's actions were not conducive to national unity.

Vijayan also took aim at the Congress, questioning their ambiguous stance on the amendment and accusing them of maintaining a soft Hindutva approach. This development underscores the growing tension and debate surrounding the amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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