India's Strategic Moves in Global Semiconductor Supply Amidst Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, shedding light on India's efforts to become a pivotal player in the global semiconductor supply chain. Amidst rising international conflicts, Modi stressed the necessity for India to emerge as a reliable supplier, thereby fortifying the country's technological and energy security.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Modi portrayed the government's vision to lay a sturdy groundwork for future advancements in these sectors. The Prime Minister's remarks came at a crucial time as nations worldwide grapple with supply chain disruptions.

Modi's statements underscore India's long-term strategy to overcome global economic hurdles and become a cornerstone in the sphere of technological innovation.