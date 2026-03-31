Left Menu

India's Strategic Moves in Global Semiconductor Supply Amidst Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's strengthening role as a reliable semiconductor supplier amidst global supply chain conflicts. Modi highlighted the government's strategic actions towards establishing a robust foundation for technology and energy security in response to 21st-century challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:26 IST
India's Strategic Moves in Global Semiconductor Supply Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, shedding light on India's efforts to become a pivotal player in the global semiconductor supply chain. Amidst rising international conflicts, Modi stressed the necessity for India to emerge as a reliable supplier, thereby fortifying the country's technological and energy security.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Modi portrayed the government's vision to lay a sturdy groundwork for future advancements in these sectors. The Prime Minister's remarks came at a crucial time as nations worldwide grapple with supply chain disruptions.

Modi's statements underscore India's long-term strategy to overcome global economic hurdles and become a cornerstone in the sphere of technological innovation.

TRENDING

1
First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

 Global
2
GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

 India
3
Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a Time

Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a...

 India
4
Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026