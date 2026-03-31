India's Strategic Moves in Global Semiconductor Supply Amidst Challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's strengthening role as a reliable semiconductor supplier amidst global supply chain conflicts. Modi highlighted the government's strategic actions towards establishing a robust foundation for technology and energy security in response to 21st-century challenges.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, shedding light on India's efforts to become a pivotal player in the global semiconductor supply chain. Amidst rising international conflicts, Modi stressed the necessity for India to emerge as a reliable supplier, thereby fortifying the country's technological and energy security.
Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Modi portrayed the government's vision to lay a sturdy groundwork for future advancements in these sectors. The Prime Minister's remarks came at a crucial time as nations worldwide grapple with supply chain disruptions.
Modi's statements underscore India's long-term strategy to overcome global economic hurdles and become a cornerstone in the sphere of technological innovation.
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