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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:08 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.
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  • India

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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