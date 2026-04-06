Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says his wife has filed police complaint against Cong's Pawan Khera for ''false allegations'' against her.
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