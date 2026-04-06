Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tribunals
- appeals
- disposal
- CJI Surya Kant
- efficiency
- Bengal SIR
- judicial
- output
- judiciary
- processes
ALSO READ
Malda incident, where judicial officers engaged in SIR work were gheroed for hours, was pre-planned and motivated: SC.
SC exercises power under Article 142, orders NIA to take over cases related to gherao of judicial officers in Malda district of WB.
Bengal SIR: 19 tribunals set up to hear pleas against deletions are yet to become operational, counsel for CM Mamata Banerjee tells SC.
Bengal SIR: SC asks Calcutta HC CJ to set up 3-judge panel to prescribe procedures for tribunals to decide appeals against deletions.
West Bengal SIR: Supplementary list of remaining voters will be published tonight, Election Commission tells Supreme Court.