Current year is more challenging in view of escalating Middle East conflict, leading to regional security concerns: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Current year is more challenging in view of escalating Middle East conflict, leading to regional security concerns: Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- conflict
- security
- Sitharaman
- tensions
- global
- growth
- crisis
- geopolitical
- unstable
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as U.S., Iran Weigh Ceasefire Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Navigating Global Events: A Comprehensive Diary for Key Political and Economic Milestones
Oil Prices Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions
Amorim Warns of Looming Global Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
Hormuz Havoc: The Strait's Closure Redefines Global Oil Dynamics