Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Lakhimpur-Bhira Highway

A fatal collision on the Lakhimpur-Bhira highway claimed the lives of three young men and left one seriously injured, as reported on Tuesday by local police. The tragic accident unfolded on Monday near the Musepur inter college, shaking the local community.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a community health center. Unfortunately, three of the victims were declared dead on arrival, while one individual was rushed to a district hospital for further treatment. The deceased were identified by Bhira police station in-charge Rohit Dubey as Amrish Gautam (20), Tauheed (20), and Arbaz (16). The injured youth, Pawan, was transferred for advanced care.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a somber mood over the area, as the affected families and authorities come to terms with the loss. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, as investigations continue.