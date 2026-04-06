CPI, CPI (M) have already left INDIA bloc; DMK, Cong fighting each other in five seats in Puducherry: Amit Shah.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI, CPI (M) have already left INDIA bloc; DMK, Cong fighting each other in five seats in Puducherry: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi handed over thousands of acres to corporate houses in Assam: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.
Amit Shah only talks about Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam, but he never deports them: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.
Prices of petrol, diesel gone up in Pakistan, not India: Amit Shah tells Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry rally.
We are unitedly facing polls; INDIA bloc allies already fighting for power, says Union Minister Amit Shah in Puducherry.
Puducherry: Bucking global trends, Indians getting petrol-diesel, no increase in prices, says Union Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.