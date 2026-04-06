India has fiscal space, room to expand capex; RBI to cut interest rate and has room to offer targeted support to affected sectors: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST
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India has fiscal space, room to expand capex; RBI to cut interest rate and has room to offer targeted support to affected sectors: FM.
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