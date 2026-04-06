SC exercises power under Article 142, orders NIA to take over cases related to gherao of judicial officers in Malda district of WB.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:55 IST
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SC exercises power under Article 142, orders NIA to take over cases related to gherao of judicial officers in Malda district of WB.
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