Congress built 700 madrasas, BJP converted 402 of them to primary schools to ensure children get modern education : Amit Shah in Assam.
PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress built 700 madrasas, BJP converted 402 of them to primary schools to ensure children get modern education : Amit Shah in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Assam
- BJP
- education
- reform
- primary schools
- madrasas
- Congress
- modern education
- children
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