No development in Bengal despite TMC remaining in power for 15 years: Mallikarjun Kharge after releasing Cong manifesto in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:01 IST
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- India
No development in Bengal despite TMC remaining in power for 15 years: Mallikarjun Kharge after releasing Cong manifesto in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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