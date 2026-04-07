BJP has no development or job creation agenda for Bengal, it is only interested in polarising people: Cong chief Kharge in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:06 IST
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- India
BJP has no development or job creation agenda for Bengal, it is only interested in polarising people: Cong chief Kharge in Kolkata.
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