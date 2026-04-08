It was never my intention to hurt sentiments of people of Gujarat; I express my sincere regret: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
It was never my intention to hurt sentiments of people of Gujarat; I express my sincere regret: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RSS Files Complaints Against Congress Chief for 'Poisonous Snake' Remark
Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94: Family.
Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
Assam CM Accuses Congress of False Allegations, Claims Wife's Innocence
West Bengal Congress Pivots to Welfare in 2026 Manifesto