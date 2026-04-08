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Lebanon's health ministry says at least 89 people have been killed and 700 wounded in Israel's midday strikes in Beirut, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:25 IST
Lebanon's health ministry says at least 89 people have been killed and 700 wounded in Israel's midday strikes in Beirut, reports AP.

Lebanon's health ministry says at least 89 people have been killed and 700 wounded in Israel's midday strikes in Beirut, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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