Lebanon's health ministry says at least 89 people have been killed and 700 wounded in Israel's midday strikes in Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:25 IST
Lebanon's health ministry says at least 89 people have been killed and 700 wounded in Israel's midday strikes in Beirut, reports AP.
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