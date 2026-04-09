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Even if I forget, people won't forget Palaniswami 'falling' at Sasikala's feet, says Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Ponneri.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:58 IST
Even if I forget, people won't forget Palaniswami 'falling' at Sasikala's feet, says Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Ponneri.
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Even if I forget, people won't forget Palaniswami 'falling' at Sasikala's feet, says Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Ponneri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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