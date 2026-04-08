TN will become regressive state if 'Sanghi group' wins, defeat them, urges Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in Avadi campaign.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
TN will become regressive state if 'Sanghi group' wins, defeat them, urges Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in Avadi campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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