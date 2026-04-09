To usher in Viksit Bengal, it's essential that TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar' is removed from state: Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
To usher in Viksit Bengal, it's essential that TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar' is removed from state: Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Bengal
- TMC
- Nirmam Sarkar
- Viksit Bengal
- poll rally
- Haldia
- elections
- political change
- development
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