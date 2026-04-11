Bengal's potato will be sent across country so that farmers fetch remunerative prices: Amit Shah at Bengal poll rally.
PTI | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's potato will be sent across country so that farmers fetch remunerative prices: Amit Shah at Bengal poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- potatoes
- Amit Shah
- farmers
- prices
- market
- distribution
- agriculture
- welfare
- profits
ALSO READ
Online Education Surge: India's Degree Marketplace Booms
Surging Fuel Prices Overshadow Tax Relief: Economic Challenges Ahead
Federal Ruling Halts Arizona's Charges Against Prediction Market Kalshi
Federal Judge Halts Arizona's Case Against Prediction Market Kalshi
Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention