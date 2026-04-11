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Modi's Bold Pledge: Retrieve West Bengal's Identity, End Appeasement Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized West Bengal's ruling party, the TMC, for engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting the state's identity. During his speech in Murshidabad, Modi promised the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code and address infiltration issues to protect Bengali culture and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jangipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:12 IST
Modi's Bold Pledge: Retrieve West Bengal's Identity, End Appeasement Politics
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally at Jangipur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, intensified the BJP's campaign strategy, focusing on identity issues and alleged infiltration concerns. Modi pledged the party's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code, vowing to put an end to what he termed 'appeasement politics' should the BJP win the upcoming state assembly elections.

Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of depending on infiltrators and engaging in vote-bank politics, warning that such practices threaten to make Bengalis a minority in their own state. Highlighting the need to protect West Bengal's identity and future, he criticized the TMC for abandoning its 'Maa-Mati-Manush' slogan, stating it now functions under a 'syndicate raj'.

Accusing the TMC of failing to curb corruption and improve the state's economy, Modi argued that West Bengal has fallen behind due to neglect and mismanagement. He pointed out high indebtedness and loss of industrial investments as major concerns under the TMC governance. He further promised that under a BJP government, issues of violence and corruption will be addressed strictly, ensuring prosperity and economic revival for the state.

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