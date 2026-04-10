I can assure people that a person from Bengal and a Bengali will be state's CM: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
I can assure people that a person from Bengal and a Bengali will be state's CM: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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